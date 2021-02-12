12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $6.9 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.2K shares, which is 8.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares rose 3.23% to $6.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.1K shares, which is 1.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock increased by 3.2% to $2.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.9K shares, which is 0.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $31.82. This security traded at a volume of 62.7K shares come close, making up 4.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock rose 2.5% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 787, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares moved upwards by 2.43% to $6.73. At the close, Lannett's trading volume reached 38.1K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.6 million.

Losers

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares fell 9.15% to $9.54 during Friday's after-market session. Equillium's trading volume hit 10.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.0 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock fell 6.28% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 284.7K, accounting for 1.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock fell 5.29% to $10.04. Lianluo Smart's trading volume hit 41.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 3.76% to $2.56. This security traded at a volume of 984.9K shares come close, making up 20.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock declined by 2.74% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.9K, accounting for 0.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares declined by 2.56% to $4.2. ReWalk Robotics's trading volume hit 22.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.9 million.