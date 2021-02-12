Market Overview

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Gainers

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 5.37% to $5.29 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.7 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8 million, accounting for 21.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.9 million.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 4.91% to $7.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.9K, accounting for 9.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.7 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares increased by 3.02% to $12.24. At the close, MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's trading volume reached 27.5K shares. This is 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 2.13% to $4.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4K, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $7.29. At the close, Performance Shipping's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 4.6% to $6.44 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Code Chain New Continent's trading volume reached 10.9K shares. This is 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.8 million.

Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares declined by 4.41% to $9.54. This security traded at a volume of 16.4K shares come close, making up 4.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 3.11% to $5.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 3.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock declined by 3.1% to $3.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.3K shares, which is 0.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares declined by 2.19% to $5.81. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 1.82% to $13.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.

 

