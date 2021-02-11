12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares rose 17.56% to $195.33 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 1.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares increased by 5.89% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2K, accounting for 3.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.3 million.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $40.44. At the close, Terex's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 3.81% to $1.36. This security traded at a volume of 2.9K shares come close, making up 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 3.45% to $11.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 39.6K shares, which is 4.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock increased by 3.43% to $29.5. At the close, GreenPower Motor Co's trading volume reached 49.0K shares. This is 3.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.0 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 4.03% to $4.77 during Thursday's after-market session. Code Chain New Continent's trading volume hit 14.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 3.53% to $26.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8K, accounting for 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 3.16% to $5.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock decreased by 2.89% to $20.18. At the close, Hyliion Holdings's trading volume reached 392.6K shares. This is 6.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock decreased by 2.6% to $3.0. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 5.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock declined by 2.46% to $5.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 83.2K, accounting for 28.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.