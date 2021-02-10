12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares rose 8.99% to $179.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 657.2K shares come close, making up 22.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares moved upwards by 8.32% to $186.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 175.0K, accounting for 21.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $11.79. At the close, Zynga's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 10.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares increased by 5.6% to $3.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.7K shares, which is 1.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 3.45% to $5.69. This security traded at a volume of 883.0K shares come close, making up 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares moved upwards by 2.88% to $5.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.3K, accounting for 2.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

Losers

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock decreased by 4.33% to $2.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, 9F's trading volume reached 71.8K shares. This is 3.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.3 million.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 3.99% to $5.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 1.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 3.02% to $1.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9K shares, which is 0.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 2.97% to $12.12. At the close, Lumen Technologies's trading volume reached 4.8 million shares. This is 34.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares declined by 2.68% to $2.91. Salem Media Group's trading volume hit 32.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) stock declined by 2.44% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.6K, accounting for 21.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.