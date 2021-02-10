12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 33.06% to $4.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 742.6K shares, which is 336.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 3.36% to $1.23. This security traded at a volume of 2.1 million shares come close, making up 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.3 million.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock increased by 3.03% to $126.0. This security traded at a volume of 88.1K shares come close, making up 9.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock increased by 2.7% to $9.5. Akerna's trading volume hit 135.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $11.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 2.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.1 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 2.39% to $5.55. At the close, Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume reached 88.5K shares. This is 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.7 million.

Losers

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares fell 6.1% to $30.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Spirit Airlines's trading volume reached 436.0K shares. This is 6.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 5.94% to $13.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.7K shares, which is 1.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares decreased by 3.82% to $39.8. Bloom Energy's trading volume hit 148.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares decreased by 3.62% to $20.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4K shares, which is 4.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $548.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 3.28% to $3.92. This security traded at a volume of 36.4K shares come close, making up 2.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares fell 3.18% to $7.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.7K shares, which is 2.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.8 million.