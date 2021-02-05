11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shares rose 2.43% to $38.84 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8K, accounting for 0.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares increased by 2.27% to $128.35. This security traded at a volume of 292.4K shares come close, making up 66.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock increased by 1.85% to $1.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.6K, accounting for 1.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.

Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock rose 1.7% to $5.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2K, accounting for 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $474.0 million.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock increased by 1.61% to $6.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.1K, accounting for 0.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.8 million.

Losers

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.34 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 115.1K shares come close, making up 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares fell 3.29% to $4.42. 36KR Holdings's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.7 million.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 2.26% to $2.6. ZW Data Action Tech's trading volume hit 10.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 1.94% to $1.52. At the close, SPAR Group's trading volume reached 1.4K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock declined by 1.83% to $2.69. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares decreased by 1.75% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.0K, accounting for 5.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $329.8 million.