12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 7.13% to $6.76 during Friday's after-market session. Usio's trading volume hit 11.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 3.87% to $1.61. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 19.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) stock rose 3.23% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 200 shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares increased by 3.04% to $5.75. At the close, Ceragon Networks's trading volume reached 82.2K shares. This is 2.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.5 million.

Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares moved upwards by 2.68% to $17.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.4K shares, which is 5.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.3 million.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $5.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 510 shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Losers

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 8.16% to $2.93 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, BSQUARE's trading volume reached 199.2K shares. This is 153.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 5.51% to $2.92. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 10.0K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 2.16% to $1.82. This security traded at a volume of 72.8K shares come close, making up 2.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 2.14% to $3.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 1.95% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 28.1K, accounting for 1.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 1.91% to $22.11. This security traded at a volume of 11.5K shares come close, making up 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.9 million.