12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares increased by 2.44% to $11.75 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, USA Truck's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 2.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 2.25% to $5.9. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 41.8K shares. This is 0.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.9 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares rose 2.04% to $5.0. Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume hit 87.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 1.75% to $1.16. Performant Financial's trading volume hit 430 shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 1.54% to $5.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 501, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares rose 1.51% to $159.99. This security traded at a volume of 201.6K shares come close, making up 13.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 billion.

Losers

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) stock fell 12.42% to $5.43 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 5.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock fell 4.85% to $42.21. This security traded at a volume of 75.6K shares come close, making up 17.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 4.06% to $4.26. At the close, Armstrong Flooring's trading volume reached 2.6K shares. This is 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 2.79% to $11.52. At the close, MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's trading volume reached 42.1K shares. This is 5.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 2.16% to $8.18. At the close, Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 2.03% to $14.01. HyreCar's trading volume hit 3.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million.