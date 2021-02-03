12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares increased by 9.68% to $63.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. eBay's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 21.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock rose 4.45% to $20.37. VOXX International's trading volume hit 992 shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.3 million.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares increased by 4.13% to $28.97. At the close, Kirkland's's trading volume reached 28.8K shares. This is 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares increased by 2.25% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 173.2K, accounting for 6.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.2 million.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.1% to $1.94. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares increased by 2.04% to $44.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 29.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion.

Losers

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock decreased by 4.4% to $71.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 105.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares fell 4.13% to $35.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.7K, accounting for 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock decreased by 3.87% to $24.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.1K shares, which is 1.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 3.32% to $3.21. At the close, LightInTheBox Holding's trading volume reached 8.4K shares. This is 1.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.7 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 3.25% to $89.76. This security traded at a volume of 278.5K shares come close, making up 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell 2.75% to $27.25. This security traded at a volume of 31.4K shares come close, making up 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.