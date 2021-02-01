12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 18.23% to $12.45 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 25.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock increased by 2.9% to $30.13. This security traded at a volume of 3.5 million shares come close, making up 49.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 billion.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 2.27% to $4.5. At the close, Greenlane Holdings's trading volume reached 506 shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.9 million.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock moved upwards by 2.24% to $11.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.4K shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.9 million.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 2.09% to $2.44. This security traded at a volume of 6.0K shares come close, making up 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 1.94% to $1.05. This security traded at a volume of 351 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Losers

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 3.01% to $4.85 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 247.5K, accounting for 1.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 million.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares declined by 2.51% to $3.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.3K, accounting for 1.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.3 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 2.44% to $1.2. Uxin's trading volume hit 181.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.7 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 2.4% to $219.63. This security traded at a volume of 332.0K shares come close, making up 1.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 2.31% to $3.82. At the close, Forward Industries's trading volume reached 10.0K shares. This is 3.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock fell 1.82% to $2.7. This security traded at a volume of 3.5K shares come close, making up 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.