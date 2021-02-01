12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $2.6 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.9 million shares come close, making up 96.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.4 million.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock increased by 9.5% to $17.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 9.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 419.1K, accounting for 9.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.2 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares rose 5.2% to $4.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.7K shares, which is 3.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares increased by 4.63% to $21.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 97.1K, accounting for 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 4.27% to $3.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

Losers

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares fell 7.08% to $3.15 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 162.8K shares, which is 18.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock decreased by 6.8% to $10.7. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.2 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock fell 4.5% to $33.98. Arcutis Biotherapeutics's trading volume hit 30.6K shares by close, accounting for 15.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock declined by 4.49% to $2.34. This security traded at a volume of 28.4K shares come close, making up 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.2 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares declined by 4.13% to $6.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.2K, accounting for 35.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock fell 3.57% to $6.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.1K shares, which is 0.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.0 million.