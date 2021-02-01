12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock increased by 5.69% to $56.46 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) stock rose 4.63% to $40.89. Kennametal's trading volume hit 107.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares increased by 4.25% to $9.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.0K, accounting for 2.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 4.03% to $2.58. Diana Shipping's trading volume hit 16.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares rose 2.73% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.4K, accounting for 6.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.0 million.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 2.52% to $44.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 76.8K, accounting for 5.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 9.49% to $21.0 during Monday's after-market session. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's trading volume hit 8.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 3.57% to $7.85. This security traded at a volume of 2.4K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock fell 2.06% to $4.3. Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume hit 44.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 1.87% to $17.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.2K shares, which is 0.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares fell 1.86% to $59.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.6K shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.3 million.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 1.46% to $6.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.5K, accounting for 1.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.