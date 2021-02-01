12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock rose 5.11% to $71.3 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.6K, accounting for 6.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 4.65% to $2.7. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 45.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 2.78% to $3.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock increased by 2.57% to $3.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 113, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 2.25% to $2.26. At the close, Boxlight's trading volume reached 60.3K shares. This is 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.6 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 1.96% to $1.81. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 894 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.

Losers

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 7.8% to $2.48 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Phunware's trading volume reached 403.9K shares. This is 4.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock fell 7.32% to $90.7. At the close, Cirrus Logic's trading volume reached 176.0K shares. This is 35.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock declined by 5.45% to $55.93. This security traded at a volume of 59.0K shares come close, making up 20.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock decreased by 5.23% to $18.5. This security traded at a volume of 27.3K shares come close, making up 3.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares declined by 4.99% to $3.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.7K, accounting for 144.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 3.54% to $6.82. At the close, WISeKey Intl Hldg's trading volume reached 201 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.