12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares moved upwards by 10.78% to $7.5 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, FAT Brands's trading volume reached 944 shares. This is 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock rose 8.57% to $69.49. Koss's trading volume hit 101.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $1.92. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $5.5. This security traded at a volume of 33.7K shares come close, making up 28.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.

Acorn Intl (NYSE:ATV) stock rose 1.72% to $21.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9K, accounting for 110.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 1.67% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 405.0K, accounting for 17.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 15.8% to $5.17 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Wah Fu Education Group's trading volume reached 27.7K shares. This is 19.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock decreased by 8.78% to $2.6. Iconix Brand Group's trading volume hit 168.8K shares by close, accounting for 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 8.05% to $1.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 49.1K shares, which is 17.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 4.64% to $3.29. Ever-Glory Intl Gr's trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 3.45% to $1.96. This security traded at a volume of 64.6K shares come close, making up 7.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares decreased by 3.29% to $3.83. KBS Fashion Group's trading volume hit 33.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.