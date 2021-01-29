12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) stock rose 3.57% to $1.45 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 657 shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock rose 2.81% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.8K, accounting for 13.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $2.49. This security traded at a volume of 400 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares increased by 2.42% to $1.69. This security traded at a volume of 5.0K shares come close, making up 1.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $3.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 200, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock rose 1.67% to $3.03. AutoWeb's trading volume hit 1.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

Losers

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares declined by 5.64% to $1.34 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.7K shares come close, making up 33.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) shares declined by 4.8% to $42.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock decreased by 2.88% to $1.35. Phoenix New Media's trading volume hit 5.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock decreased by 2.27% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 28.0K, accounting for 2.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares decreased by 1.85% to $5.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 0.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares decreased by 1.79% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 171.5K, accounting for 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.3 million.