12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares rose 5.3% to $2.38 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Dare Bioscience's trading volume reached 11.9K shares. This is 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock increased by 4.68% to $9.17. Ekso Bionics Holdings's trading volume hit 250 shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 4.38% to $1.19. This security traded at a volume of 254.4K shares come close, making up 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 17.0K shares come close, making up 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares increased by 3.77% to $4.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.3K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 109.6K shares come close, making up 12.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

Losers

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 5.67% to $2.17 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares declined by 4.8% to $27.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 276.7K, accounting for 20.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares fell 4.77% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 266.2K shares come close, making up 2.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock decreased by 4.7% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 128.9K, accounting for 13.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares fell 4.35% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 104, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock fell 4.32% to $36.81. At the close, Personalis's trading volume reached 21.7K shares. This is 2.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.