12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares rose 19.17% to $4.04 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 186.7K shares, which is 654.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.44. This security traded at a volume of 8.6 million shares come close, making up 107.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.9 million.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.1. This security traded at a volume of 9.7K shares come close, making up 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock increased by 3.52% to $1.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $3.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.1K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 3.44% to $2.4. This security traded at a volume of 40.8K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

Losers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 5.37% to $34.78 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 121, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $896.7 million.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 3.74% to $4.92. Integrated Media's trading volume hit 400 shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock decreased by 3.73% to $9.56. A10 Networks's trading volume hit 274.4K shares by close, accounting for 31.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.3 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 3.26% to $1.19. At the close, SuperCom's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares declined by 3.15% to $3.7. At the close, Usio's trading volume reached 894 shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined by 2.7% to $4.69. This security traded at a volume of 152.4K shares come close, making up 8.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.5 million.