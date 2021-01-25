12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock rose 9.53% to $19.75 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, BlackBerry's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 10.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $3.64. This security traded at a volume of 2.4K shares come close, making up 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares increased by 3.7% to $17.62. This security traded at a volume of 34.8K shares come close, making up 4.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $680.6 million.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock rose 3.7% to $5.04. At the close, Nokia's trading volume reached 5.6 million shares. This is 17.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 billion.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 3.35% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.4 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock moved upwards by 2.04% to $45.01. This security traded at a volume of 70.5K shares come close, making up 10.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock fell 7.17% to $7.52 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 2.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock fell 6.78% to $2.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.2K shares, which is 3.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 5.46% to $2.6. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 111.1K shares. This is 22.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 3.73% to $1.55. Inpixon's trading volume hit 42.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 3.34% to $2.61. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 49.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares fell 2.96% to $20.0. Rambus's trading volume hit 5.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.