11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 3.22% to $9.27 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million.

Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock increased by 1.98% to $7.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 46.9K, accounting for 8.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $441.2 million.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 1.72% to $1.77. BioHiTech Global's trading volume hit 20.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock moved upwards by 1.53% to $22.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping's trading volume hit 974 shares by close, accounting for 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.2 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 1.47% to $2.06. At the close, Code Chain New Continent's trading volume reached 768 shares. This is 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.

Losers

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined by 7.5% to $5.18 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 698.5K shares come close, making up 8.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 5.02% to $5.3. This security traded at a volume of 24.3K shares come close, making up 2.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 4.24% to $7.69. CBAK Energy Technology's trading volume hit 108.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.8 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 2.47% to $0.4. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 2.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.9 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 1.8% to $3.56. Navios Maritime Holdings's trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 1.79% to $13.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 315, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.