12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 32.58% to $2.36 during Friday's after-market session. Express's trading volume hit 9.2 million shares by close, accounting for 151.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.2 million.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock rose 3.21% to $2.25. At the close, Yatra Online's trading volume reached 314 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.0 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 2.68% to $66.49. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 7.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares rose 2.05% to $93.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 30.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 1.77% to $3.44. Nova Lifestyle's trading volume hit 1.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 1.64% to $1.85. LAIX's trading volume hit 6.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.

Losers

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 8.5% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 111.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.4 million.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 3.58% to $2.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 789, accounting for 0.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares declined by 3.1% to $7.2. Blue Apron Hldgs's trading volume hit 8.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 2.72% to $3.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 1.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 2.2% to $4.01. At the close, Ever-Glory Intl Gr's trading volume reached 2.3K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares declined by 1.95% to $19.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.7K shares, which is 18.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.7 million.