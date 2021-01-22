12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1.98 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Cemtrex's trading volume reached 275.0K shares. This is 18.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock rose 4.68% to $10.95. This security traded at a volume of 20.9K shares come close, making up 1.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $2.52. At the close, MMTEC's trading volume reached 8.8K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 3.12% to $14.84. This security traded at a volume of 318.3K shares come close, making up 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares moved upwards by 2.53% to $28.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.8K shares, which is 0.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.0 million.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares increased by 1.97% to $5.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 118.9K, accounting for 5.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.6 million.

Losers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 4.33% to $1.55 during Friday's after-market session. Inpixon's trading volume hit 126.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 3.75% to $3.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 0.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock declined by 3.73% to $1.81. At the close, ServiceSource Intl's trading volume reached 19.7K shares. This is 5.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares decreased by 3.23% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 6.9K shares come close, making up 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock declined by 3.15% to $1.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 2.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares decreased by 3.13% to $52.13. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's trading volume hit 180.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.