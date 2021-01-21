12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 2.84% to $0.47 during Thursday's after-market session. Naked Brand Group's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 1.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 2.75% to $6.71. This security traded at a volume of 5.3K shares come close, making up 1.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.6 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 2.56% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 85.0K shares come close, making up 1.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock rose 1.96% to $7.24. This security traded at a volume of 137.8K shares come close, making up 2.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.0 million.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock rose 1.46% to $34.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 193, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares rose 1.33% to $9.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 40.8K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.7 million.

Losers

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock fell 6.97% to $11.48 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.7K shares come close, making up 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $580.3 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 5.71% to $4.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 401.9K shares, which is 139.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 3.41% to $1.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 1.82% to $0.87. This security traded at a volume of 44.8K shares come close, making up 2.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock decreased by 1.61% to $89.1. At the close, Strategic Education's trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 2.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 1.58% to $2.5. Yunji's trading volume hit 6.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.7 million.