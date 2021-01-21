12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $21.49 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 57.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 3.36% to $1.23. At the close, ATIF Holdings's trading volume reached 83.4K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares moved upwards by 2.06% to $5.43. At the close, Performance Shipping's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares increased by 1.86% to $6.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.3K shares, which is 4.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.7 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 1.51% to $4.69. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 24.8K shares. This is 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.9 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 1.44% to $16.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.4K shares, which is 0.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.7 million.

Losers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 7.72% to $0.39 during Thursday's after-market session. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 5.9 million shares by close, accounting for 8.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares fell 7.44% to $8.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 177.9K shares, which is 47.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.0 million.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares fell 4.57% to $14.23. Global Ship Lease's trading volume hit 18.6K shares by close, accounting for 14.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.16. At the close, Hudson Technologies's trading volume reached 2.7K shares. This is 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 2.72% to $1.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8K shares, which is 0.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 2.35% to $7.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.9K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.