11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares increased by 14.28% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Profire Energy's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Frank's International (NYSE:FI) stock rose 5.38% to $3.13. This security traded at a volume of 34.2K shares come close, making up 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.3 million.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares increased by 3.43% to $1.5. Torchlight Energy Res's trading volume hit 54.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) stock increased by 2.93% to $2.81. StealthGas's trading volume hit 300 shares by close, accounting for 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stock increased by 2.43% to $15.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 10.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock increased by 1.92% to $2.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.2K, accounting for 6.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares decreased by 3.71% to $1.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Vertex Energy's trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 3.15% to $3.85. Peabody Energy's trading volume hit 219.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $376.5 million.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares declined by 2.41% to $2.43. At the close, Tellurian's trading volume reached 34.7K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $803.0 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 1.48% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 46.8K, accounting for 1.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) shares declined by 1.31% to $6.05. At the close, Westwater Resources's trading volume reached 52.5K shares. This is 0.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million.