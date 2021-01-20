12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $12.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.5K shares, which is 3.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $512.6 million.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares rose 3.29% to $6.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.5K, accounting for 36.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $785.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 2.79% to $2.57. This security traded at a volume of 10.1K shares come close, making up 7.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 1.78% to $7.99. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 1.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock increased by 1.74% to $44.39. Niu Technologies's trading volume hit 39.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares rose 1.68% to $83.9. This security traded at a volume of 335.5K shares come close, making up 11.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion.

Losers

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 2.69% to $5.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.5K, accounting for 0.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.1 million.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 1.96% to $18.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.3K, accounting for 0.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.8 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 1.72% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.1K, accounting for 5.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock fell 1.7% to $19.15. American Outdoor Brands's trading volume hit 169 shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock fell 1.28% to $6.95. This security traded at a volume of 171.7K shares come close, making up 3.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $768.9 million.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 1.22% to $2.43. At the close, Remark Holdings's trading volume reached 731 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.7 million.