12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock rose 23.13% to $1.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Celsion's trading volume reached 3.4 million shares. This is 147.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 9.77% to $1.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.6 million shares, which is 58.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock rose 6.52% to $17.8. SeaSpine Holdings's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.8 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $35.65. ORIC Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 570 shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares rose 4.89% to $1.5. At the close, TherapeuticsMD's trading volume reached 15.1K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.6 million.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 4.87% to $2.6. electroCore's trading volume hit 234.3K shares by close, accounting for 39.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.

Losers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 9.8% to $1.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6 million, accounting for 64.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares decreased by 9.53% to $5.13. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock fell 6.86% to $1.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.0K, accounting for 0.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock fell 5.51% to $0.91. At the close, Biolase's trading volume reached 831.1K shares. This is 3.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock fell 4.53% to $1.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.8K shares, which is 2.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares declined by 3.9% to $1.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 124.1K shares, which is 1.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.