12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 111.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock increased by 6.03% to $12.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 1.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.0 million.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares increased by 4.04% to $87.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.0K shares, which is 4.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock rose 3.28% to $17.94. Avid Technology's trading volume hit 18.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $793.0 million.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 3.03% to $1.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares rose 2.82% to $19.28. Ituran Location & Control's trading volume hit 170 shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.6 million.

Losers

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 3.85% to $4.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. SilverSun Technologies's trading volume hit 239 shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 3.68% to $38.75. At the close, 21Vianet Group's trading volume reached 30.5K shares. This is 1.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares fell 3.12% to $5.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 226.4K, accounting for 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.4 million.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 2.81% to $1.04. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 82.1K shares. This is 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 2.44% to $18.8. This security traded at a volume of 272.3K shares come close, making up 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 2.43% to $1.61. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.