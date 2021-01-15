11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 3.08% to $10.68 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6K, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock increased by 2.87% to $4.3. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $323.0 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $2.38. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 5.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.2 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 2.34% to $2.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.6 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares rose 1.77% to $0.7. This security traded at a volume of 12.4K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.5 million.
Losers
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares declined by 3.57% to $3.26 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Glory Star New Media's trading volume reached 547 shares. This is 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares declined by 2.74% to $3.55. At the close, TuanChe's trading volume reached 301 shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock decreased by 2.56% to $3.05. At the close, Super League Gaming's trading volume reached 6.3K shares. This is 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock declined by 1.81% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock declined by 1.76% to $3.92. This security traded at a volume of 1.7K shares come close, making up 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 1.72% to $3.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.4K, accounting for 0.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.
