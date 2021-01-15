11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 16.33% to $8.9 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares rose 7.26% to $9.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.4K shares, which is 22.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $620.1 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 4.85% to $2.16. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 3.49% to $8.59. At the close, Broadwind's trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.4 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares increased by 3.47% to $2.38. Astrotech's trading volume hit 7.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 3.34% to $6.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 417, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
Losers
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares decreased by 3.08% to $16.1 during Friday's after-market session. Global Ship Lease's trading volume hit 12.4K shares by close, accounting for 11.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.6 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares fell 2.35% to $3.75. This security traded at a volume of 75.0K shares come close, making up 189.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.4 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 1.95% to $6.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.4K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock fell 1.93% to $1.02. At the close, ATIF Holdings's trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 1.39% to $1.42. At the close, BioHiTech Global's trading volume reached 1.2K shares. This is 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
