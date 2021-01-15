12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares rose 5.15% to $5.1 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 231.9K shares come close, making up 42.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.8 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 3.35% to $1.85. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 3.0% to $2.06. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 482.1K shares. This is 13.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $17.3. This security traded at a volume of 460.7K shares come close, making up 146.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.2 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $29.42. Atomera's trading volume hit 16.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.2 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares rose 2.47% to $8.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.9K, accounting for 2.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.8 million.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares decreased by 3.32% to $12.26 during Friday's after-market session. Ondas Holdings's trading volume hit 1.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.3 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. At the close, CYREN's trading volume reached 6.3K shares. This is 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 2.55% to $1.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.1K shares, which is 1.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 2.28% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.5K, accounting for 4.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 2.28% to $10.75. This security traded at a volume of 20.0K shares come close, making up 2.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares declined by 2.13% to $9.67. This security traded at a volume of 932.1K shares come close, making up 113.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.7 million.
