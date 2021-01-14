11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 3.9% to $1.33 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.7K, accounting for 3.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock rose 3.79% to $6.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.4K, accounting for 1.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.6 million.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 1.99% to $275.5. Fiverr International's trading volume hit 22.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares increased by 1.98% to $2.06. Tuniu's trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 1.56% to $14.03. At the close, CarParts.com's trading volume reached 74.1K shares. This is 2.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $672.2 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 6.5% to $2.52 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 35.8K, accounting for 4.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares declined by 4.28% to $1.12. At the close, China XD Plastics Co's trading volume reached 4.2K shares. This is 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock fell 2.56% to $34.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6K, accounting for 0.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $989.1 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 2.31% to $3.81. This security traded at a volume of 8.5K shares come close, making up 8.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 1.97% to $1.5. Vinco Ventures's trading volume hit 2.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 1.81% to $39.2. This security traded at a volume of 471.7K shares come close, making up 3.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.