12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 12.93% to $9.95 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.7K shares, which is 1.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock moved upwards by 4.55% to $24.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.5K shares, which is 12.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.6 million.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares moved upwards by 4.48% to $9.55. This security traded at a volume of 518 shares come close, making up 6.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 3.93% to $5.54. At the close, Pioneer Power Solutions's trading volume reached 24.8K shares. This is 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $15.86. This security traded at a volume of 39.2K shares come close, making up 8.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.3 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 2.94% to $3.49. Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume hit 16.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Losers

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock decreased by 4.72% to $4.04 during Thursday's after-market session. Sigma Labs's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares declined by 2.55% to $1.15. Hudson Technologies's trading volume hit 200 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 1.93% to $32.6. Virgin Galactic Hldgs's trading volume hit 863.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. At the close, ATIF Holdings's trading volume reached 5.2K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) stock declined by 1.58% to $134.99. At the close, Chart Industries's trading volume reached 39.4K shares. This is 9.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 1.56% to $2.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.9K, accounting for 1.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.