12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) stock increased by 20.05% to $18.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.1K, accounting for 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.2 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 879.3K, accounting for 25.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares moved upwards by 5.16% to $9.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 7.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $77.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2K, accounting for 1.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 3.03% to $3.4. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 621.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.4 million.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares rose 2.57% to $5.98. This security traded at a volume of 977 shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Losers

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 2.78% to $0.84 during Thursday's after-market session. Color Star Technology's trading volume hit 75.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock decreased by 2.61% to $1.87. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 100.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 2.51% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.0K, accounting for 2.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 2.42% to $9.68. At the close, CPS Technologies's trading volume reached 122.7K shares. This is 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.7 million.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares declined by 2.37% to $1.65. This security traded at a volume of 761 shares come close, making up 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 2.22% to $28.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 528.2K shares, which is 2.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.