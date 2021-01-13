12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock rose 28.47% to $9.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. Organogenesis Holdings's trading volume hit 290.9K shares by close, accounting for 53.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares moved upwards by 15.08% to $9.0. At the close, Apyx Medical's trading volume reached 8.0K shares. This is 13.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.4 million.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares rose 8.2% to $31.27. Generation Bio's trading volume hit 9.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock increased by 6.19% to $21.77. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $784.0 million.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock increased by 5.58% to $6.62. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares rose 4.8% to $41.0. DermTech's trading volume hit 14.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares decreased by 7.99% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.9K, accounting for 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares fell 7.2% to $8.25. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock declined by 6.43% to $4.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8K, accounting for 11.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares fell 5.96% to $3.16. NeuroMetrix's trading volume hit 369 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock declined by 5.54% to $2.9. Genocea Biosciences's trading volume hit 12.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares decreased by 5.5% to $2.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 48.4K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.