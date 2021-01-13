12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 13.7% to $0.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 33.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 4.46% to $0.39. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 7.4 million shares by close, accounting for 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 3.36% to $1.69. BioHiTech Global's trading volume hit 158.2K shares by close, accounting for 38.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock rose 2.87% to $6.8. This security traded at a volume of 529 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 2.17% to $22.53. This security traded at a volume of 34.0K shares come close, making up 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares increased by 1.98% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.3K, accounting for 1.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $986.6 million.

Losers

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares decreased by 6.56% to $2.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Virco Manufacturing's trading volume reached 112.2K shares. This is 1048.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 4.39% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.8K, accounting for 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares fell 2.88% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock declined by 2.68% to $2.91. This security traded at a volume of 114.6K shares come close, making up 1.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock fell 2.0% to $12.75. At the close, Triumph Group's trading volume reached 85.7K shares. This is 6.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.7 million.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares fell 1.9% to $37.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 41.9K, accounting for 4.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.