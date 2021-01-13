12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 9.36% to $1.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.9 million shares come close, making up 118.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares rose 5.39% to $78.69. Lightspeed POS's trading volume hit 9.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $153.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 160.6K shares, which is 11.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares increased by 4.26% to $46.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.5K shares, which is 15.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.0 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.4. My Size's trading volume hit 21.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares increased by 2.3% to $44.44. This security traded at a volume of 8.0K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Losers

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 7.66% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.5 million shares come close, making up 100.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 7.64% to $0.87. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 36.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined by 2.68% to $6.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 347.8K shares, which is 2.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.8 million.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares decreased by 2.67% to $38.29. This security traded at a volume of 103.6K shares come close, making up 4.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $917.5 million.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares declined by 2.3% to $3.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.2K shares, which is 14.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.71% to $1.15. This security traded at a volume of 28.8K shares come close, making up 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.