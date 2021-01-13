12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $13.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. Golar LNG's trading volume hit 383.1K shares by close, accounting for 23.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock rose 3.07% to $4.02. This security traded at a volume of 86.8K shares come close, making up 5.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.7 million.

MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock increased by 3.03% to $4.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6K, accounting for 3.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares moved upwards by 2.34% to $1.74. This security traded at a volume of 70.9K shares come close, making up 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.9 million.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $8.54. At the close, Antero Midstream's trading volume reached 697.2K shares. This is 15.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares rose 1.72% to $10.59. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 248.3K shares, which is 4.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 6.64% to $3.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 65.6K shares come close, making up 1.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.3 million.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock declined by 4.77% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock declined by 2.76% to $2.12. Amplify Energy's trading volume hit 6.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 2.69% to $0.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.4K shares, which is 0.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares fell 2.3% to $4.25. US Energy's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares fell 1.42% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.3K, accounting for 1.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.