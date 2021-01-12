12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 4.63% to $6.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 423 shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $262.5 million.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares increased by 2.93% to $5.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.6K shares, which is 4.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock rose 2.48% to $35.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 553.4K shares, which is 40.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 1.9% to $0.99. At the close, Rave Restaurant Gr's trading volume reached 355 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock increased by 1.69% to $3.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.4K shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares increased by 1.47% to $34.44. This security traded at a volume of 77.2K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell 11.26% to $26.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 206.2K, accounting for 11.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares declined by 7.74% to $7.45. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 175.0K shares. This is 3.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $824.3 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock fell 6.11% to $0.49. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 11.6 million shares. This is 8.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares fell 3.08% to $1.89. At the close, Muscle Maker's trading volume reached 7.4K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock declined by 3.01% to $4.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7K, accounting for 1.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.0 million.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 2.81% to $18.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.2K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $613.5 million.