12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares moved upwards by 39.0% to $17.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Matrix Service's trading volume reached 52.4K shares. This is 22.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.9 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 5.14% to $69.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 5.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 billion.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $35.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 400.3K, accounting for 8.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 3.56% to $19.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 929.9K, accounting for 1.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock increased by 2.54% to $19.56. Flux Power Holdings's trading volume hit 4.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.9 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 2.24% to $4.54. Orbital Energy Group's trading volume hit 35.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.

Losers

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares declined by 26.12% to $3.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 290.3K shares come close, making up 35.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 5.08% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 19.9K shares come close, making up 3.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares fell 3.94% to $2.93. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 492.0K shares, which is 7.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares declined by 3.76% to $10.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 288.0K, accounting for 4.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.5 million.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares fell 3.16% to $1.84. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 2.1% to $2.1. BEST's trading volume hit 10.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $809.3 million.