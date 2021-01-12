12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock rose 7.49% to $34.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.2K, accounting for 6.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 6.74% to $1.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $4.82. At the close, Technical Communications's trading volume reached 2.8K shares. This is 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 2.44% to $9.63. At the close, Nano Dimension's trading volume reached 353.4K shares. This is 1.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 1.73% to $2.93. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 186.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $813.8 million.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock increased by 1.62% to $88.62. II-VI's trading volume hit 64.1K shares by close, accounting for 5.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.

Losers

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock decreased by 10.53% to $6.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 428.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) stock decreased by 8.53% to $23.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.9K, accounting for 7.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 3.3% to $2.35. Marin Software's trading volume hit 30.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 3.05% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 304.7K shares come close, making up 373.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 2.55% to $1.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell 2.09% to $25.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 901.5K shares, which is 10.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 billion.