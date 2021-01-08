12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 3.75% to $1.38 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.3 million, accounting for 190.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 3.37% to $27.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 4.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $1.24. CYREN's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares increased by 2.86% to $72.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 1.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 2.85% to $27.35. This security traded at a volume of 610.2K shares come close, making up 2.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.5K, accounting for 6.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.

Losers

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 21.29% to $3.18 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, SemiLEDs's trading volume reached 20.8K shares. This is 27.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 15.58% to $1.68. This security traded at a volume of 125.6K shares come close, making up 52.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares decreased by 10.74% to $10.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 811.6K, accounting for 293.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock fell 5.73% to $35.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.2K shares, which is 8.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares decreased by 3.33% to $3.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 749.3K shares, which is 2.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $847.2 million.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares declined by 2.17% to $4.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 1.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.6 million.