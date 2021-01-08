12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock moved upwards by 16.61% to $2.24 during Friday's after-market session. Recon Technology's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 143.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 648.2K shares, which is 20.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $10.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.2K, accounting for 1.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares rose 2.68% to $4.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 85.3K shares, which is 21.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) stock increased by 1.65% to $12.29. At the close, Teekay Tankers's trading volume reached 29.3K shares. This is 6.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.1 million.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock increased by 1.64% to $18.81. At the close, Equinor's trading volume reached 76.2K shares. This is 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 billion.

Losers

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares fell 4.39% to $1.09 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares declined by 2.66% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.2K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares declined by 2.54% to $0.48. U.S. Well Services's trading volume hit 16.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock decreased by 1.8% to $55.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 30.3K shares, which is 0.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock fell 1.66% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares declined by 1.48% to $4.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million.