12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 2.67% to $3.46 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.8K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 200, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) stock increased by 1.74% to $15.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 716.3K shares, which is 12.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares rose 1.41% to $47.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.2K shares, which is 4.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $703.3 million.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock moved upwards by 1.39% to $827.43. Tesla's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.3 billion.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 1.21% to $18.29. GameStop's trading volume hit 165.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock fell 4.63% to $2.68 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, StoneMor's trading volume reached 334 shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.5 million.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock fell 2.64% to $21.78. Dana's trading volume hit 185.2K shares by close, accounting for 15.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 2.2% to $4.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.1K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.3 million.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 1.74% to $5.65. At the close, Future FinTech Group's trading volume reached 4.7 million shares. This is 495.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock decreased by 1.72% to $33.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.8K, accounting for 3.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock decreased by 1.66% to $8.0. Party City Holdco's trading volume hit 81.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $885.1 million.