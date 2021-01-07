12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 15.61% to $3.85 during Thursday's after-market session. Antelope Enterprise's trading volume hit 709.9K shares by close, accounting for 136.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock rose 10.41% to $2.28. At the close, RCM Technologies's trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares increased by 3.33% to $13.95. voxeljet's trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares increased by 3.19% to $37.81. Raven Industries's trading volume hit 27.4K shares by close, accounting for 9.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares increased by 3.13% to $12.84. This security traded at a volume of 51.1K shares come close, making up 12.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.3 million.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares increased by 2.61% to $51.0. At the close, Array Technologies's trading volume reached 63.2K shares. This is 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 6.1% to $2.62 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Code Chain New Continent's trading volume reached 13.3K shares. This is 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares fell 4.94% to $15.4. This security traded at a volume of 64.2K shares come close, making up 4.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock fell 4.36% to $9.0. This security traded at a volume of 17.0K shares come close, making up 5.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.5 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 3.91% to $5.82. This security traded at a volume of 17.6K shares come close, making up 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 3.66% to $8.7. This security traded at a volume of 547.8K shares come close, making up 7.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 3.48% to $2.78. This security traded at a volume of 113.8K shares come close, making up 2.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.