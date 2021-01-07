12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock moved upwards by 77.25% to $5.3 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 560.6K shares come close, making up 2527.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 6.07% to $2.62. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 13.6K shares by close, accounting for 18.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 4.91% to $1.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.6K shares, which is 2.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock increased by 4.8% to $5.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 316.1K, accounting for 18.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.7 million.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares rose 4.73% to $105.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 3.34% to $23.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 435.6K shares, which is 2.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 18.04% to $2.09 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Aehr Test Systems's trading volume reached 30.9K shares. This is 9.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 15.7% to $1.88. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 231.0K shares. This is 65.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 5.98% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.9K, accounting for 6.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 4.36% to $21.97. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 25.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) stock declined by 2.33% to $16.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.6K, accounting for 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $597.1 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 2.28% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 172.2K, accounting for 5.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.