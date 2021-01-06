12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 3.51% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 2.65% to $1.89. At the close, Remark Holdings's trading volume reached 4.0K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock moved upwards by 2.52% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.4K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 2.0% to $42.2. Blink Charging's trading volume hit 45.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 1.71% to $21.39. At the close, Bed Bath & Beyond's trading volume reached 691.9K shares. This is 8.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Guess (NYSE:GES) stock increased by 1.6% to $23.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 126.4K, accounting for 11.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock decreased by 7.12% to $20.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 67.2K shares come close, making up 12.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.5 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares fell 6.25% to $5.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.4K shares, which is 0.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $706.4 million.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares decreased by 3.29% to $11.2. 500.com's trading volume hit 33.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.6 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock fell 3.2% to $11.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.8K, accounting for 3.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.1 million.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock decreased by 2.54% to $4.62. Leaf Group's trading volume hit 6.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 2.23% to $1.76. Chico's FAS's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 61.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.0 million.