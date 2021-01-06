12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 22.9% to $18.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 45.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares moved upwards by 18.26% to $1.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 711.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock increased by 2.25% to $134.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 596.9K shares, which is 16.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.9 billion.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 1.89% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 290.7K, accounting for 10.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 1.73% to $1.75. At the close, IZEA Worldwide's trading volume reached 21.9K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares moved upwards by 1.58% to $1.28. This security traded at a volume of 12.0K shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Losers

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock declined by 13.0% to $1.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 581.3K shares, which is 50.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock decreased by 9.25% to $8.05. At the close, Urban One's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 172.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.3 million.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) stock declined by 3.35% to $1.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 1.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares fell 2.95% to $2.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.0K shares, which is 4.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.3 million.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock declined by 1.94% to $2.03. AirNet Technology's trading volume hit 4.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares decreased by 1.55% to $1.91. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.6 million.