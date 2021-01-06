12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares increased by 12.75% to $3.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 258.6K shares, which is 16.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.1 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $17.89. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 4.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 4.65% to $0.49. This security traded at a volume of 57.9K shares come close, making up 1.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 4.54% to $2.07. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 49.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 3.99% to $20.05. At the close, Riot Blockchain's trading volume reached 647.9K shares. This is 3.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock rose 3.03% to $5.6. Wrap Technologies's trading volume hit 41.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.

Losers

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock decreased by 15.85% to $4.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.6K, accounting for 105.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares fell 12.88% to $4.6. Duos Technologies Group's trading volume hit 23.7K shares by close, accounting for 92.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 10.76% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 247.9K, accounting for 19.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 5.57% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares declined by 4.88% to $3.12. VerifyMe's trading volume hit 598 shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 3.81% to $1.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 91.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.