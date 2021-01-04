12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.33 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 10.0K shares come close, making up 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $21.29. The RealReal's trading volume hit 91.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 1.7% to $0.82. Molecular Data's trading volume hit 201 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares increased by 1.55% to $16.96. At the close, American Outdoor Brands's trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 1.51% to $1.33. At the close, Moxian's trading volume reached 676 shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 1.5% to $17.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 229.4K shares, which is 1.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares decreased by 4.39% to $6.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 142.3K shares come close, making up 2.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.8 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 2.8% to $1.74. This security traded at a volume of 639 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares declined by 2.03% to $150.1. Toyota Motor's trading volume hit 10.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.8 billion.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock decreased by 1.69% to $1.17. At the close, XpresSpa Group's trading volume reached 43.8K shares. This is 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 1.63% to $4.25. This security traded at a volume of 25.2K shares come close, making up 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.8 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock declined by 1.45% to $34.77. Groupon's trading volume hit 6.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.