12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $19.5 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr's trading volume reached 600 shares. This is 1.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $343.5 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $0.86. At the close, Pyxis Tankers's trading volume reached 3.0K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) shares moved upwards by 2.07% to $13.79. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 8.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 1.6% to $11.35. This security traded at a volume of 135.6K shares come close, making up 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 1.54% to $3.94. At the close, Fuel Tech's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $74.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.9K, accounting for 1.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $595.8 million.

Losers

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares declined by 3.62% to $24.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Air T's trading volume reached 2.3K shares. This is 3.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 3.61% to $5.88. This security traded at a volume of 18.3K shares come close, making up 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares declined by 2.72% to $2.16. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's trading volume hit 807 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 2.58% to $1.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.5K shares, which is 1.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares fell 1.71% to $23.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.6K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares declined by 1.48% to $9.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.6K, accounting for 6.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.